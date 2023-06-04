The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 104-93 win over the Heat, Jokic totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

In this article we will dive into Jokic's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 32.1 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 12.8 Assists 10.5 9.8 11.8 PRA 51.5 46.1 56.7 PR 40.5 36.3 44.9 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

