Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and the New York Yankees (35-25) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Dodgers securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 330.

The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' record against the spread is 5-5-0 over their previous 10 contests.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (283 total, 4.7 per game).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 29 Nationals W 6-1 Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams May 30 Nationals W 9-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin May 31 Nationals L 10-6 Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin June 2 Yankees W 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino June 3 Yankees L 6-3 Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole June 4 Yankees - Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán June 6 @ Reds - Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver June 7 @ Reds - Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson June 8 @ Reds - Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA June 10 @ Phillies - Bobby Miller vs Ranger Suárez

Yankees Schedule