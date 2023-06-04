Jake Bauers leads the New York Yankees (35-25) into a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24), following his two-homer outing in a 6-3 victory over the Dodgers, starting at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller heads to the mound for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits against the Washington Nationals.

He has an ERA of 1.64, a 4.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .909 in two games this season.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.

German is trying to collect his third quality start of the year in this outing.

German heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

