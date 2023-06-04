Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Yankees on June 4, 2023
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees meet at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .340/.412/.571 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.367/.541 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Judge has 51 hits with 10 doubles, 19 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .291/.404/.674 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Torres Stats
- Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.336/.430 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 29
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
