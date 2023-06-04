How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field on Sunday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 100 total home runs.
- Los Angeles' .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).
- The Dodgers rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.248).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.
- New York ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Miller will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- German has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ranger Suárez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Brayan Bello
