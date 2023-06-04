Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field on Sunday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 100 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).

The Dodgers rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

New York ranks eighth in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

New York has scored 283 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.233 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Miller will try to prolong a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

German has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - - 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Ranger Suárez

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Domingo Germán Brayan Bello

