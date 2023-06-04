Sunday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-24) going head to head against the Atlanta Braves (34-24) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Mike Soroka (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Braves' ATS record is 2-5-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in seven of those matchups).

The Braves have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (289 total).

The Braves have the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

Braves Schedule