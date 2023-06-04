The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 104-93 loss to the Nuggets (his last action) Adebayo produced 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Adebayo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 17.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.9 PRA 31.5 32.8 30.4 PR 27.5 29.6 26.5



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 40 26 13 5 0 0 0 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

