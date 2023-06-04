Bam Adebayo NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 4
The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Adebayo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|20.4
|17.1
|Rebounds
|9.5
|9.2
|9.4
|Assists
|3.5
|3.2
|3.9
|PRA
|31.5
|32.8
|30.4
|PR
|27.5
|29.6
|26.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Nuggets Player Props
|Heat vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Heat vs Nuggets
|Heat vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Nuggets Prediction
Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.7% of his team's total makes.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have given up 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/1/2023
|40
|26
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|34
|19
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|12/30/2022
|30
|22
|7
|2
|0
|2
|4
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.