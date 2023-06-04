Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Austin Riley -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 72.4% of his 58 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this year, Riley has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (65.5%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (41.4%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (44.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.72), 15th in WHIP (1.032), and 17th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
