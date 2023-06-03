The New York Yankees (34-25) will look to Gleyber Torres, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (6-0) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove (0-1).

Yankees vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (6-0) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.93 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Cole has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, April 20, the righty threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .313 against him.

Grove enters the matchup with one outing of five or more innings pitched this season.

