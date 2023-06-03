Twins vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 3
The Minnesota Twins (31-27) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they face the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.
Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray
- Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.94, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 11 games this season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Sonny Gray vs. Guardians
- The Guardians have scored 206 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 441 hits, 25th in baseball, with 33 home runs (30th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with three RBI in five innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
- Allen is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Allen will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).
Logan Allen vs. Twins
- He will take the hill against a Twins offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 456 total hits (on a .233 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 76 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).
- In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Allen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .292.
