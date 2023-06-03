The Minnesota Twins (31-27) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they face the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) to the mound, while Logan Allen (2-2) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.94, a 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Sonny Gray vs. Guardians

The Guardians have scored 206 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 441 hits, 25th in baseball, with 33 home runs (30th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Guardians one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-19 with three RBI in five innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.

Allen is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Allen will look to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per outing).

Logan Allen vs. Twins

He will take the hill against a Twins offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 456 total hits (on a .233 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 76 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

In 5 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Twins this season, Allen has a 3.18 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are batting .292.

