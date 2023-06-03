Bookmakers have set player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-0) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 33-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.193 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 29 6.0 4 3 2 3 3 vs. Giants May. 23 5.0 6 2 2 6 2 at Dodgers May. 17 4.0 5 2 2 4 3 vs. Cubs May. 12 5.1 4 1 1 9 1 at Guardians May. 6 5.0 4 3 3 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (39 total hits).

He has a slash line of .207/.299/.372 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Astros May. 29 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .271/.340/.452 slash line so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 59 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .261/.341/.345 slash line so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .280 with two doubles and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.