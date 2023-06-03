The San Diego Padres (26-31) host the Chicago Cubs (25-31) on Saturday at PETCO Park, at 10:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (3-4) for the Padres and Drew Smyly (5-2) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (3-4, 4.61 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (5-2, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will send Darvish (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.61 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Darvish has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.

Smyly is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season.

Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this game.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 27th, 1.033 WHIP ranks 16th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

Drew Smyly vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has a collective .220 batting average, and is last in the league with 408 total hits and 25th in MLB play with 235 runs scored. They have the 25th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and are 14th in all of MLB with 65 home runs.

Smyly has thrown five innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out four against the Padres this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.