Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 14th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Diego ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .380.

The Padres are 29th in MLB with a .220 batting average.

San Diego is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (235 total).

The Padres are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Padres strike out 9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

San Diego has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Padres have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 67 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 250 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Darvish has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Darvish has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (5-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 11 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Yankees L 10-7 Away Yu Darvish Gerrit Cole 5/30/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ryan Weathers Sandy Alcantara 5/31/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Blake Snell Braxton Garrett 6/1/2023 Marlins W 10-1 Away Joe Musgrove Jesús Luzardo 6/2/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Home Michael Wacha Jameson Taillon 6/3/2023 Cubs - Home Yu Darvish Drew Smyly 6/4/2023 Cubs - Home Ryan Weathers Marcus Stroman 6/5/2023 Cubs - Home Blake Snell Kyle Hendricks 6/6/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 6/7/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Wacha George Kirby 6/9/2023 Rockies - Away Yu Darvish Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers

