How to Watch the Padres vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Padres vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres are 14th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Diego ranks 25th in MLB, slugging .380.
- The Padres are 29th in MLB with a .220 batting average.
- San Diego is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (235 total).
- The Padres are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Padres strike out 9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- San Diego has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Padres have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.257).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs' 67 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 250 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Chicago has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.
- The Cubs have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Darvish has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Darvish has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year entering this matchup.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (5-2) for his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- In 11 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 10-7
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Gerrit Cole
|5/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-4
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/31/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-1
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Braxton Garrett
|6/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 10-1
|Away
|Joe Musgrove
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Jameson Taillon
|6/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Drew Smyly
|6/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ryan Weathers
|Marcus Stroman
|6/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|Logan Gilbert
|6/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|George Kirby
|6/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|Austin Gomber
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/29/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Taj Bradley
|5/30/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Shane McClanahan
|5/31/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Zach Eflin
|6/2/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Michael Wacha
|6/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Yu Darvish
|6/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ryan Weathers
|6/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Blake Snell
|6/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Tyler Anderson
|6/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Jaime Barria
|6/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reid Detmers
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.