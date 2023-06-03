Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) matching up at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (3-4) for the Padres and Drew Smyly (5-2) for the Cubs.

Padres vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Padres have won four of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 35 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.

San Diego has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.1 per game).

The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (eight of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cubs have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 28 @ Yankees L 10-7 Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole May 30 @ Marlins W 9-4 Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara May 31 @ Marlins L 2-1 Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett June 1 @ Marlins W 10-1 Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo June 2 Cubs L 2-1 Michael Wacha vs Jameson Taillon June 3 Cubs - Yu Darvish vs Drew Smyly June 4 Cubs - Ryan Weathers vs Marcus Stroman June 5 Cubs - Blake Snell vs Kyle Hendricks June 6 Mariners - Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert June 7 Mariners - Michael Wacha vs George Kirby June 9 @ Rockies - Yu Darvish vs Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule