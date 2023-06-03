Padres vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (26-31) and the Chicago Cubs (25-31) matching up at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.
The probable starters are Yu Darvish (3-4) for the Padres and Drew Smyly (5-2) for the Cubs.
Padres vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Padres vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Padres vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Padres Performance Insights
- The Padres have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Padres have won four of their last seven games against the spread.
- This season, the Padres have won 17 out of the 35 games, or 48.6%, in which they've been favored.
- San Diego has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Padres have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Diego has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 235 (4.1 per game).
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Cubs are 4-4-0 against the spread over their past 10 games (eight of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Cubs have won in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (250 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Yankees
|L 10-7
|Yu Darvish vs Gerrit Cole
|May 30
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ryan Weathers vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 31
|@ Marlins
|L 2-1
|Blake Snell vs Braxton Garrett
|June 1
|@ Marlins
|W 10-1
|Joe Musgrove vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 2
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Michael Wacha vs Jameson Taillon
|June 3
|Cubs
|-
|Yu Darvish vs Drew Smyly
|June 4
|Cubs
|-
|Ryan Weathers vs Marcus Stroman
|June 5
|Cubs
|-
|Blake Snell vs Kyle Hendricks
|June 6
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Musgrove vs Logan Gilbert
|June 7
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Wacha vs George Kirby
|June 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Yu Darvish vs Austin Gomber
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Taj Bradley
|May 30
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Shane McClanahan
|May 31
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Zach Eflin
|June 2
|@ Padres
|W 2-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
|June 3
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Yu Darvish
|June 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ryan Weathers
|June 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Blake Snell
|June 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tyler Anderson
|June 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Jaime Barria
|June 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Reid Detmers
