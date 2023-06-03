Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +110 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-130).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 60 times this season, and have finished 38-22 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won 17 (56.7%).

This season Florida has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

The Golden Knights have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

The Panthers have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

