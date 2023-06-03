Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 1
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, listing them +110 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (-130).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 60 times this season, and have finished 38-22 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Vegas has a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 56.5%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 30 games this season, and won 17 (56.7%).
- This season Florida has won 14 of its 25 games, or 56.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- During their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- The Panthers have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
