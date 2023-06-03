Today's menu at the French Open features eight matches in the round of 32, among them Francisco Cerundolo (ranked No. 23) taking on Taylor Fritz (No. 8). How to watch, you ask? Go to Tennis Channel for the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: June 3

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 3

Match Round Match Time Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Zhizhen Zhang vs. Casper Ruud Round of 32 5:00 AM ET Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Round of 32 6:15 AM ET Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 6:15 AM ET Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 32 8:15 AM ET Daniel Altmaier vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 32 9:30 AM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 32 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Cerundolo vs. Fritz

Cerundolo has not won any of his 13 tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 21-12.

Fritz is 25-10 through 11 tournaments so far this year, and he's secured one tournament title.

Cerundolo has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match.

In his 24 matches on clay this year, Cerundolo has played an average of 24.3 games.

Cerundolo has won 31.8% of his return games so far this year, and 75.6% of his service games.

Fritz is averaging 25.1 games per match through his 35 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 55.0% game winning percentage.

Fritz averages 23.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 14 matches on clay courts this year.

Including all surfaces, Fritz's service game winning percentage is 84% (winning 367 of 437 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 24.5% (winning 105 of 428 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Karen Khachanov Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 Round of 32 Lorenzo Sonego Andrey Rublev 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 Round of 32 Sebastian Ofner Fabio Fognini 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 Round of 32 Novak Djokovic Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Lorenzo Musetti Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 Round of 32 Stefanos Tsitsipas Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 Round of 32 Juan Pablo Varillas Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 32 Carlos Alcaraz Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 32

