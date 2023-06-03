How to Watch College Softball World Series Streaming Live - Saturday, June 3
If you're a die-hard fan of NCAA softball, you know that every game is a must-see event. On Saturday, June 3, Fubo is airing two college softball games, and we're betting you don't want to miss a single play. See the article below to find out how to watch or live stream all of the action.
College Softball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma Softball
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Game 8: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
