The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they play the Atlanta Braves (33-24) on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (5-2) for the Braves and Ryne Nelson (2-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (5-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.11 ERA and 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .178.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Strider has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (2-2) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.37 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.37, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing batters have a .291 batting average against him.

Nelson has recorded three quality starts this year.

Nelson will try to record his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

