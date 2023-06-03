Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (33-24) will visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) at Chase Field on Saturday, June 3, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +180 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (5-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (2-2, 5.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 48 times and won 28, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 9-3 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Austin Riley 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.