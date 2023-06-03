The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 10:10 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Corbin Carroll among those expected to step up at the plate.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 94 total home runs.

Atlanta's .458 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (284 total).

The Braves' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Strider is seeking his third straight quality start.

Strider will look to build upon a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider MacKenzie Gore

