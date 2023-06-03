How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Saturday at Chase Field, at 10:10 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Corbin Carroll among those expected to step up at the plate.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 94 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .458 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).
- Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (284 total).
- The Braves' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- Strider is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Strider will look to build upon a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|MacKenzie Gore
