Ryne Nelson gets the nod on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to shut down Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+170). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have won two of their last seven games against the spread. Atlanta games have gone under the total three straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.8 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 28-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 10-4 (71.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-23-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 37.5% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 18-10 10-8 23-16 23-19 10-5

