Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) versus the Atlanta Braves (33-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Diamondbacks
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has entered 12 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 9-3 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Atlanta has scored 284 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|W 4-2
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Verlander
|June 9
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs MacKenzie Gore
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.