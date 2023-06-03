Saturday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) versus the Atlanta Braves (33-24) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Braves have a record of 2-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 28 (58.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has entered 12 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 9-3 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Atlanta has scored 284 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).

