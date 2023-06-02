Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .286 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 46 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 46), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.300
|.405
|OBP
|.453
|.557
|SLG
|.680
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (23.8%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly (6-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 20th, 1.068 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st.
