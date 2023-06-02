Brewers vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
Matt McLain takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (26-30) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27), at 5:10 PM ET on Friday, at Great American Ball Park.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .222.
- He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
- Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.
