Matt McLain takes a 10-game hitting streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (26-30) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27), at 5:10 PM ET on Friday, at Great American Ball Park.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.68 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .222.

He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0 with a 5.02 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this year entering this matchup.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.