Jonathan India and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Great American Ball Park on Friday (at 5:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Burnes has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 vs. Astros May. 22 5.0 7 5 5 5 2 at Cardinals May. 17 6.0 8 3 3 7 1 vs. Royals May. 12 6.0 2 0 0 7 4 at Giants May. 5 6.0 4 5 2 5 3

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .253/.347/.397 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with six walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

India Stats

India has 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .277/.363/.418 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .289/.358/.500 slash line on the season.

Steer enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

