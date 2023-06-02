How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Burnes is set to start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 5:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 11th in MLB action with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).
- The Brewers are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Brewers average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.301).
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 43 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.6 per game).
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Burnes is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.
- Burnes will look to extend a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Williamson (0-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
- In three starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Giants
|L 3-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Logan Webb
|5/28/2023
|Giants
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Alex Cobb
|5/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 4-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Alek Manoah
|6/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Kevin Gausman
|6/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Brandon Williamson
|6/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|6/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Luke Weaver
|6/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Kyle Gibson
|6/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Dean Kremer
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
