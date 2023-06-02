Corbin Burnes is set to start for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 11th in MLB action with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .230 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (221 total).

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Brewers average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.301).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 43 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 258 (4.6 per game).

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.01 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Burnes is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Burnes will look to extend a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson (0-0) will take the mound for the Reds, his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

In three starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays L 3-1 Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 6/5/2023 Reds - Away Julio Teheran Luke Weaver 6/6/2023 Orioles - Home Freddy Peralta Kyle Gibson 6/7/2023 Orioles - Home Corbin Burnes Dean Kremer

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.