Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) and the Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds taking home the win. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Brewers have won two of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 28 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 221 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 7-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 9-10 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (258 total), Cincinnati is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 27 Giants L 3-1 Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb May 28 Giants W 7-5 Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb May 30 @ Blue Jays L 7-2 Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi May 31 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah June 1 @ Blue Jays L 3-1 Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman June 2 @ Reds - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson June 3 @ Reds - Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft June 4 @ Reds - Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively June 5 @ Reds - Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver June 6 Orioles - Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson June 7 Orioles - Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer

