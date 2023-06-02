In the series opener on Friday, June 2, Charlie Morton will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (33-23) as they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23), who will answer with Merrill Kelly. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +100. Atlanta is a 1.5-run favorite (at +135 odds). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (6-3, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Braves and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-120), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 47 times and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 27-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Braves have a 3-6 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (56.7%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 14 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.