How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank third-best in MLB action with 92 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' .256 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (282 total, five per game).
- The Braves' .328 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Morton has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton will look to prolong an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.