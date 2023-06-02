Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB action with 92 total home runs.

Atlanta's .459 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Braves' .256 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (282 total, five per game).

The Braves' .328 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will look to prolong an 11-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics W 4-2 Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton Justin Verlander

