The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-120). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 28-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 27-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Atlanta has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-22-3).

The Braves have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 18-9 10-8 23-15 23-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.