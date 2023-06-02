Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-120). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-120
|+100
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have a 28-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).
- Atlanta has a record of 27-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Atlanta has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-22-3).
- The Braves have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|18-9
|10-8
|23-15
|23-18
|10-5
