The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Friday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-120). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

  • The Braves have a 28-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.6% of those games).
  • Atlanta has a record of 27-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 54.5%.
  • Atlanta has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-22-3).
  • The Braves have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
15-14 18-9 10-8 23-15 23-18 10-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.