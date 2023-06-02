Braves vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 2
Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 45 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 27-18 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 282 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|W 11-4
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|L 7-2
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Bryce Elder vs JP Sears
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|W 4-2
|Jared Shuster vs James Kaprielian
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Ryne Nelson
|June 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Zac Gallen
|June 6
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 7
|Mets
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Max Scherzer
|June 8
|Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Verlander
