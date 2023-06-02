Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (34-23) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (33-23) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (5-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (6-3).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 45 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 27-18 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 282 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule