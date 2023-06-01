Thursday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their previous game versus the Lakers, 113-111, on Monday. Jokic was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 14 13 1 3 3 Jamal Murray 25 3 5 2 1 0 Aaron Gordon 22 6 5 0 2 3

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Celtics on Monday, 103-84. Jimmy Butler scored a team-high 28 points (and chipped in six assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 7 6 3 0 3 Caleb Martin 26 10 3 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 12 10 7 0 1 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and posts 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is averaging a team-leading 5.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 31.8 13.7 10.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jimmy Butler MIA 24.3 7.4 6.6 2.4 0.7 0.9 Jamal Murray DEN 27.9 5.4 6 2 0.3 2.9 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.8 9.4 3.6 1 0.6 0 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 13.7 7.9 2.1 0.5 0.6 2.8 Caleb Martin MIA 16.4 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 2.7

