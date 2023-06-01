Nuggets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - June 1
Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat (44-38), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 1 at Ball Arena.
The Nuggets enter this contest after a 113-111 win over the Lakers on Monday. In the Nuggets' win, Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding 14 rebounds and 13 assists).
The Heat head into this game following a 103-84 victory against the Celtics on Monday. Jimmy Butler recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Heat.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jamal Murray
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|20
|3.9
|6.2
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|10.7
|3.1
|3.5
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Hand
|20.1
|5.4
|4.2
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets Season Insights
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
- The Nuggets' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 117.5 points per contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.
- Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.
- The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.
Heat Season Insights
- The Heat score just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
- The Heat are putting up 107.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 2.3 fewer points than their average for the season (109.5).
- Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.
- The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|219
