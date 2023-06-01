The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

In 2022-23 Miami is giving up 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).

This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries