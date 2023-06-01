The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.

The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score over 218.5 points.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Heat's past 10 games have hit the over.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

