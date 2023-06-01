Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is 218.5.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.
- The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score over 218.5 points.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|63
|76.8%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of the Heat's past 10 games have hit the over.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.