The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is 218.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.
  • The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 9.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 41 games this season that ended with a combined score over 218.5 points.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Miami has compiled a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of the Heat's past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Miami has put together a 15-15 ATS record and a 22-8 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

