The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are doing battle in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.3 points per game between them, 6.3 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 12.5 -120 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -425 -5000 Heat +320 -

