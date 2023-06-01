Nuggets vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are doing battle in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|219
|-360
|+295
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-375
|+300
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-360
|+290
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-370
|+305
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 225.3 points per game between them, 6.3 more than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 222.3 combined points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-110
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-105
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|12.5
|-120
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|+105
|11.5
Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Nuggets
|-425
|-5000
|Heat
|+320
|-
