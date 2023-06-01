Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (218.5)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better mark than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).
- The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
