The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the point total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better mark than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points conceded).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

