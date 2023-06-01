Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 1
Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.5
|31.8
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|13.7
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.9
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|56.4
|PR
|40.5
|36.3
|45.5
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.6
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.
- Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
