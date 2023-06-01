Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 113-111 win versus the Lakers, Jokic totaled 30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 31.8 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.9 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.4 PR 40.5 36.3 45.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 shots per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.