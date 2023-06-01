At Stade Roland Garros today, No. 36-ranked Bernarda Pera will take on No. 22 Donna Vekic in the headliner of a 16-match schedule in the French Open (round of 64). Go to Tennis Channel for the live stream.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: June 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 1

Match Round Match Time No. 132 Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. No. 38 Petra Martic Round of 64 5:00 AM ET No. 138 Kayla Day vs. No. 20 Madison Keys Round of 64 5:00 AM ET No. 108 Diana Shnaider vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia Round of 64 5:00 AM ET No. 100 Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. No. 131 Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Round of 64 5:00 AM ET No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 50 Linda Noskova Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Rebecca Peterson vs. Xinyu Wang Round of 64 6:50 AM ET No. 44 Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. No. 128 Simona Waltert Round of 64 6:50 AM ET Diane Parry vs. Mirra Andreeva Round of 64 7:40 AM ET Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Round of 64 8:05 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu Round of 64 8:45 AM ET Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Round of 64 8:55 AM ET Julia Grabher vs. Cori Gauff Round of 64 9:00 AM ET Oceane Dodin vs. Ons Jabeur Round of 64 10:00 AM ET Jasmine Paolini vs. Olga Danilovic Round of 64 10:10 AM ET Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Emma Navarro Round of 64 11:20 AM ET Lauren Davis vs. Lesia Tsurenko Round of 64 12:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Pera vs. Vekic

Pera has not won any of her 11 tournaments this year, with an overall record of 12-11.

Vekic has gone 15-7 in eight tournaments so far this year, and he's secured one title.

Pera has played 23 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match.

Pera has played nine matches on clay so far this year, and 22.2 games per match.

Pera has won 66.3% of her service games this year, and 32.0% of her return games.

In her 22 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Vekic is averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Vekic averages 25.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set through six matches on clay courts this year.

Vekic has amassed a service game winning percentage of 71.9% on all surfaces (179-for-249 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 34.1% (87-for-255 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Peyton Stearns Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Elise Mertens Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Elina Svitolina Storm Sanders 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 64 Jessica Pegula Camila Giorgi 6-2 Round of 64 Anastasia Potapova Mayar Sherif 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Round of 64 Anna Blinkova Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 64 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 Round of 64 Daria Kasatkina Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Yulia Putintseva Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Karolina Muchova Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Aryna Sabalenka Iryna Shymanovich 7-5, 6-2 Round of 64 Sloane Stephens Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-1 Round of 64 Irina-Camelia Begu Sara Errani 6-3, 6-0 Round of 64 Clara Tauson Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 Round of 64 Kamilla Rakhimova Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-4 Round of 64 Elina Avanesyan Leolia Jeanjean 6-0, 7-5 Round of 64

