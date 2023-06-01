The French Open round of 64 consists of 16 matches today, highlighted by No. 17-ranked Tommy Paul taking on No. 35 Nicolas Jarry. The action in Paris, France will be streaming live.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: June 1

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 1

Match Round Match Time Borna Coric vs. Pedro Cachin Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 64 5:00 AM ET Giulio Zeppieri vs. Casper Ruud Round of 64 5:45 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Altmaier Round of 64 6:40 AM ET Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Max Purcell Round of 64 7:00 AM ET Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov Round of 64 7:50 AM ET Thiago Agustin Tirante vs. Zhizhen Zhang Round of 64 8:15 AM ET Guido Pella vs. Thiago Seyboth Wild Round of 64 8:20 AM ET Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori Round of 64 8:55 AM ET Aslan Karatsev vs. Frances Tiafoe Round of 64 8:55 AM ET Tommy Paul vs. Nicolas Jarry Round of 64 9:10 AM ET Marcos Giron vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 64 9:50 AM ET Arthur Rinderknech vs. Taylor Fritz Round of 64 10:00 AM ET Francisco Cerundolo vs. Yannick Hanfmann Round of 64 11:00 AM ET No. 6 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. No. 394 Gael Monfils Round of 64 2:15 PM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Alex Molcan Round of 64 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Paul vs. Jarry

Paul has not won any of his 10 tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 16-10.

Jarry has gone 22-8 through 10 tournaments so far this year, and he's won two tournament titles.

Paul has played 25.9 games per match in his 26 matches this year (across all court types).

Paul has played five matches on clay so far this year, and 25.2 games per match.

Paul has won 24.9% of his return games so far this year, and 80% of his service games.

Jarry is averaging 23.9 games per match through his 30 matches played this year across all court types, with a 53.9% game winning percentage.

On clay courts, Jarry has played 25 matches (averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set).

Jarry has amassed a service game winning percentage of 85.7% on all surfaces (282-for-329 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 21.1% (70-for-332 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Stefanos Tsitsipas Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Fabio Fognini Jason Kubler 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 64 Sebastian Ofner Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Lorenzo Sonego Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Thanasi Kokkinakis Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 64 Diego Schwartzman Nuno Borges 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 64 Denis Shapovalov Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Juan Pablo Varillas Roberto Bautista Agut 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 Round of 64 Carlos Alcaraz Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Karen Khachanov Radu Albot 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 64 Hubert Hurkacz Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 64 Cameron Norrie Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 Round of 64 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Luca van Assche 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 Round of 64 Andrey Rublev Corentin Moutet 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 Round of 64 Lorenzo Musetti Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 Round of 64 Novak Djokovic Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-0, 6-3 Round of 64

