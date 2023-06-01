As a fan of college softball, we're asssuming that you want to catch as many games as you can. Fortunately, we can assist you. For information on how to watch or live stream the eight NCAA softball games that are scheduled to air on Fubo on June 1, keep reading.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Alabama vs Tennessee Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Stanford vs Oklahoma Softball

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Oklahoma State vs Florida State Softball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch Utah vs Washington Softball

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.