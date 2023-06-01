Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 103-84 win against the Celtics, Adebayo totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 20.4 16.8 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA 29.5 32.8 29.8 PR 25.5 29.6 26.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the league.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 19 2 2 0 1 2 12/30/2022 30 22 7 2 0 2 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.