Taylor Ward rides a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (30-27) game versus the Houston Astros (32-23) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are Ronel Blanco for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Blanco - HOU (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (0-4, 4.93 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ronel Blanco

Blanco will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief nine times this year.

He has an ERA of 4.50, a batting average against of .314 and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

During nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Detmers has one quality start under his belt this year.

Detmers will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.0 innings per outing.

