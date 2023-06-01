Ronel Blanco will start for the Houston Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston is 22nd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (246 total).

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.

The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels' 78 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Angels rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 280 total runs this season.

The Angels are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .329.

The Angels rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

The Angels rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.327 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Blanco will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief nine times this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Detmers has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Ronel Blanco Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home - Edward Cabrera 5/28/2023 Marlins L 2-0 Home Patrick Sandoval Eury Pérez 5/29/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Away Griffin Canning Michael Kopech 5/30/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Tyler Anderson Lucas Giolito 5/31/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Away Jaime Barria Lance Lynn 6/1/2023 Astros - Away Reid Detmers Ronel Blanco 6/2/2023 Astros - Away Shohei Ohtani Framber Valdez 6/3/2023 Astros - Away Patrick Sandoval Cristian Javier 6/4/2023 Astros - Away Griffin Canning J.P. France 6/6/2023 Cubs - Home Tyler Anderson Justin Steele 6/7/2023 Cubs - Home Jaime Barria Jameson Taillon

