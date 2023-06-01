Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (32-23) and Los Angeles Angels (30-27) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 1.

The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 4-4-0 against the spread.

This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 246 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Angels are 2-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Angels have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (280 total runs).

Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 27 @ Athletics W 6-3 Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt May 28 @ Athletics W 10-1 Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk May 29 Twins L 7-5 J.P. France vs Sonny Gray May 30 Twins W 5-1 Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan May 31 Twins L 8-2 Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland June 1 Angels - Ronel Blanco vs Reid Detmers June 2 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani June 3 Angels - Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval June 4 Angels - J.P. France vs Griffin Canning June 5 @ Blue Jays - Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah June 6 @ Blue Jays - Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman

Angels Schedule