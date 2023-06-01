Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (32-23) and Los Angeles Angels (30-27) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 1.
The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco for the Astros and Reid Detmers (0-4) for the Angels.
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros are 4-4-0 against the spread.
- This season, the Astros have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.
- Houston has a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston ranks 20th in the majors with 246 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Angels Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Angels are 2-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (five of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Angels have been victorious in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Angels have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Los Angeles is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (280 total runs).
- Angels pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Kevin Gausman
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|- vs Edward Cabrera
|May 28
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Patrick Sandoval vs Eury Pérez
|May 29
|@ White Sox
|W 6-4
|Griffin Canning vs Michael Kopech
|May 30
|@ White Sox
|L 7-3
|Tyler Anderson vs Lucas Giolito
|May 31
|@ White Sox
|W 12-5
|Jaime Barria vs Lance Lynn
|June 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Reid Detmers vs Ronel Blanco
|June 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Shohei Ohtani vs Framber Valdez
|June 3
|@ Astros
|-
|Patrick Sandoval vs Cristian Javier
|June 4
|@ Astros
|-
|Griffin Canning vs J.P. France
|June 6
|Cubs
|-
|Tyler Anderson vs Justin Steele
|June 7
|Cubs
|-
|Jaime Barria vs Jameson Taillon
