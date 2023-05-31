On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (19 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

