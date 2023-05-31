On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (25.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Albies has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (19 of 55), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 19 of 55 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.224 AVG .324
.272 OBP .347
.421 SLG .620
6 XBH 11
4 HR 5
12 RBI 15
19/4 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 26
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.68 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.45, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
