The Oakland Athletics (12-45) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Atlanta Braves (32-23) on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (1-2) for the Braves and James Kaprielian (0-5) for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

Shuster (1-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 5.33, a 1.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.342.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

The Athletics will send Kaprielian (0-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has put together an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.

Kaprielian heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Kaprielian will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.7 frames per outing).

