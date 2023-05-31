Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Athletics on May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Atlanta Braves visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
Braves vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 70 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a slash line of .323/.406/.553 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 38 walks and 42 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .238/.360/.544 so far this year.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|9
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 60 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a .275/.342/.358 slash line so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 43 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .261/.367/.509 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
