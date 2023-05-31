Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (12-45) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (32-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 3:37 PM ET.

The Athletics are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-250). Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 46 times and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have gone 8-2 (80%).

Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (21.8%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 13 times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Braves vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.