Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against James Kaprielian, who is starting for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third in baseball with 91 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .461.

The Braves are 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (278 total, 5.1 per game).

The Braves are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Braves' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

The Braves have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.285).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.33 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Shuster enters this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Shuster is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Home Jared Shuster Taijuan Walker 5/27/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies W 11-4 Home Spencer Strider Dylan Covey 5/29/2023 Athletics L 7-2 Away Mike Soroka Paul Blackburn 5/30/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Bryce Elder JP Sears 5/31/2023 Athletics - Away Jared Shuster James Kaprielian 6/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Charlie Morton Merrill Kelly 6/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Spencer Strider Ryne Nelson 6/4/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Mike Soroka Zac Gallen 6/6/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Carlos Carrasco 6/7/2023 Mets - Home Jared Shuster Max Scherzer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.